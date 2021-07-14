Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal 2021 Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, August 4

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (NASDAQ: CSII) will host a live webcast of its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). CSI management will discuss results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021, and its financial outlook. CSI will issue a post-market earnings release prior to the call on August 4, 2021.

To access the live webcast, go to the events section of CSI’s investor relations website on the day of the conference. A webcast replay will be available beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT the same day.