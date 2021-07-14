Yelp Launches New Advertising Platform Allowing National and Regional Brands to Reach Its High-Intent Audience Off Yelp

checkAd

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced Yelp Audiences, a new way to help national and regional advertisers connect with consumers across the web based on Yelp search activity. Yelp Audiences offers an opportunity for location-based, direct-to-consumer, consumer packaged goods, and online advertisers to reach Yelp’s high-intent audience at all stages of the buying cycle. Yelp launched this new advertising platform with KitchenAid, following successful pilots with food technology company Eat Just and comfort technology company Purple.

Yelp Audiences is the only way for advertisers to target Yelp users off-platform and across the web, connecting them with people who have shown an interest or need for a product or service. According to Yelp's research, 90% of people make a purchase within a week after visiting Yelp. Advertisers provide creative assets and Yelp delivers the advertisements on premium websites, mobile apps, and video streaming services through connected TV, based on the user’s purchase intent while on Yelp. Yelp Audiences enables advertisers to execute a more holistic advertising approach through Yelp — allowing clients the option to work directly with one, centralized advertising partner that is well-versed in their business and advertising goals.

In May, KitchenAid worked with Yelp to deliver off-platform ads that encourage consumers to eat at women-owned restaurants in their local markets as a part of their “A Woman’s Place” campaign. The overall initiative seeks to empower and elevate women in the culinary profession to the top of the industry and is centered around a documentary short, titled “A Woman’s Place.” Directed by Academy Award Winner Rayka Zehtabchi, the film is an Official Finalist within the Tribeca X Awards program and is available to stream on Hulu and YouTube. The Yelp partnership ran between May 3-31, with a national campaign that leveraged Yelp’s hundreds of thousands of women-owned businesses to show consumers a map of their local spots where they can show support.

“As a part of our ‘A Woman’s Place’ campaign efforts, it was critical to drive impact by supporting women-owned businesses,” said Priyanka Rathore, brand communication manager at KitchenAid. “We knew that partnering with Yelp Audiences would be a natural fit, not only because they have the ability to reach a very specific audience, but also because their mission matched our goal to reach consumers who are already looking to spend with and support local businesses.”

