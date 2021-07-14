checkAd

WM Technology, Inc. Announces Public Company Board of Directors

WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, today announced the Company’s Board of Directors following its public debut on the Nasdaq on June 16, 2021.

“We have assembled a best-in-class Board of Directors with highly experienced leaders in the technology, retail, and cannabis sectors,” said Chris Beals, Chief Executive Officer of WM Technology. “Their collective expertise will play a key role in guiding WM Technology forward as we execute our growth strategy and scale our technology platform globally. On behalf of the entire WM Technology team, I’d like to welcome these seasoned veterans to our company, mission and vision.”

WM Technology’s Board of Directors is comprised of nine (9) members, including Scott Gordon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Spike Capital, Chris Beals, Chief Executive Officer of WM Technology, Tony Aquila, Douglas Francis, Brenda Freeman, Olga Gonzalez, Justin Hartfield and Fiona Tan. The outstanding vacancy will be filled by an affirmative vote of a majority of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Additional Information on Board Members

Tony Aquila has served as a member of WM Technology’s board of directors since June 2021. In June 2019, Mr. Aquila founded AFV Partners, an affirmative low-leverage capital vehicle that invests in long-term mission critical software, data and technology businesses and serves as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since its founding. In 2005, Mr. Aquila founded Solera Holdings Inc., and led it as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to a $1 billion initial public offering in 2007, and in the following years sourced and executed over 50 acquisitions significantly expanding Solera’s total addressable market. Mr. Aquila oversaw Solera’s $6.5 billion transaction from a public-to-private business in 2016. Mr. Aquila currently serves as the Chairman for Aircraft Performance Group, LLC, a global provider of mission critical flight operations software, since January 2020, RocketRoute Limited, global aviation services company, since March 2020, APG Avionics LLC, an aviation data and software company for the general aviation market, since September 2020 and Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, since December 2020. From November 2018 to July 2020, Mr. Aquila served as the Global Chairman of Sportradar Group, a sports data and content company.

