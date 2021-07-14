checkAd

Veritone, Inc. to Participate at the Oppenheimer and D.A. Davidson Conferences in August

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 13:05  |  36   |   |   

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, is scheduled to participate in the following conferences:

D.A. Davidson Bison Select Virtual Conference

  • Wednesday, August 4
  • Virtual 1x1 meetings

Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

  • Wednesday, August 11
  • Presentation at 10:15 am Pacific Time/1:15 pm Eastern Time.
  • Virtual 1x1 meetings

Presentations and webcast are available for replay here. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Veritone management, please contact your representative or Veritone’s IR team at veritone@lhai.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and has offices in California and London. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

