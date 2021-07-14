checkAd

Xos Shares Replay of ICR De-SPAC Webinar

Xos, Inc. ("Xos" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles that has announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC) (“NextGen”), on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time participated in an ICR De-SPAC webinar hosted by Wedbush Securities Managing Director and Technology Analyst Dan Ives, and today shared a replay of the webcast.

Topics of discussion during the webinar included:

  • Overview of business model, technology and commercial partnerships
  • Opportunity for electric vehicles within the large and growing last mile market, exploring the ability of Xos’ technology to electrify commercial fleets
  • Upcoming business combination with NextGen

Additionally, the webcast included a live Q&A session.

To watch the replay of the event, please CLICK HERE.

Xos expects to close its previously announced business combination with NextGen in the third quarter of 2021.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to making fleets more efficient. Xos designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on “last mile” routes (i.e. predictable routes that are less than 200 miles per day). The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

About NextGen

NextGen Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. NextGen is led by George Mattson, a former Partner at Goldman, Sachs & Co., and Gregory Summe, former Chairman and CEO of Perkin Elmer and Vice Chairman of the Carlyle Group. NextGen is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "NGAC." For more information, please visit www.nextgenacq.com.

