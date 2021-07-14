Bitfarms Provides Bitcoin Production Update

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“ Bitfarms ”, or the “ Company ”) ( NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF ), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, currently powering an estimated 1.5% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, today announces a Bitcoin production update.

Using green hydroelectricity, Bitfarms mined 1,357 Bitcoin in the first six months of 2021, the largest number of Bitcoin mined in North America as reported by publicly traded miners.

Deposited 1,445 Bitcoin into custody through July 12, representing over 95% of the Company’s Bitcoin production this year.

Mined 265 new Bitcoin during June 2021, Bitfarms’ largest monthly production rate achieved in 2021 and approximately one-third more than Bitfarms’ mining production in January 2021.

Received and installed 1,500 Bitcoin miners from MicroBT in Bitfarms’ Magog data center, adding 120 PH/s of total production in June 2021.

Bitcoin Production Update

As of July 12, 2021, Bitfarms had mined 1,515 Bitcoin (“BTC”) on a year-to-date basis. Bitfarms’ production rate by month was:

January 2021: 199 BTC February 2021: 178 BTC March 2021: 221 BTC April 2021: 232 BTC May 2021: 262 BTC June 2021: 265 BTC July 1-12th 2021: 158 BTC

On July 3, the Bitcoin network experienced its largest difficulty drop in history due to recent macro developments in China. This has resulted in Bitfarms producing significantly higher quantities of Bitcoin at a lower cost per Bitcoin produced.