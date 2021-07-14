Selectis Health Reports on Capital Raise, OTA, & Purchase of Non-Controlling Interest

Private Offering



Greenwood Village, Colorado, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selectis Health, Inc. (f/k/a Global Healthcare REIT, Inc.) (OTC: GBCS) ("Selectis" or the "Company") reported completion of a $750,000 private offering through a FINRA member placement agent. The offering consisted of an aggregate of 1.5 million shares of Common Stock at a private offering price of $0.50 per share. The offering was undertaken without registration under the Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the “Act”) in reliance upon the exemption contained in Rule 506(b) of Regulation D under the Act. The Company intends to use the funds for general working capital which included the purchase of the remaining 15% minority interest in the Company’s 85% majority interest in its Goodwill Hunting, LLC facility. Additionally, funds will be used to help manage the accounts receivable for our two recently transferred and now operated properties out of Sparta and Warrenton, GA.

“While the Company currently enjoys near-record liquidity, this private offering was done, in part, to meet the minimum net capital requirements needed to be up-listed on the NYSE American. This deal was oversubscribed, and as a result, we were able to close on the transaction very quickly. This speaks directly to the positive transformation of operations that the Company has intentionally deployed over the last year and a half, and investor’s excitement about our current and future growth prospects. Additionally, on May 23rd stockholders voted, in favor, to change the name of the Company to Selectis Health, Inc. from Global Healthcare REIT, Inc., to execute a reverse stock split, and to buy back all fractional shares as a result of the reverse split. We believe this offering was the final step required by the NYSE to accomplish these milestones to be listed on a major exchange, and we fully expect FINRA approval on these stockholder initiatives in the very near future,” said Lance Baller, CEO of Selectis.

Purchase of Minority Interest

On May 20, 2021, the Company completed the purchase of a 15% minority interest in its subsidiary Goodwill Hunting, LLC. As a result of the purchase, the Company now owns 100% of the outstanding interest in Goodwill Hunting, LLC.

Removal of Third-Party Operator in Georgia

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary ALT/WARR, LLC was the landlord under a lease dated as of August 18, 2015, between ATL/WARR, LLC, and C.R.M. of Warrenton, LLC d/b/a C.R.M. Warrenton Health & Rehab, LLC (“Warrenton Tenant”) governing the skilled-nursing facility located at 813 Atlanta Highway, Warrenton, Georgia, as amended.