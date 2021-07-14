checkAd

C2C Gold Corp. Completes Structural Geology Study for Central Newfoundland Gold Belt Projects, Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE:CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) (the “Company” or “C2C”) is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive study commissioned by C2C Gold: “Structural Geology Study of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt for the Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake Properties.” The purpose of this important study, completed by consultancy Fault Rocks Inc., was to better understand the key structural elements involved in gold mineralization to implement detailed geological mapping and exploration targeting and make recommendations for focused exploration work on high priority targets.

Highlights of the Structural Geology Study:

  • Geophysical interpretation of existing data shows strong correlation between till anomalies and underlying faulted and folded rocks;
  • Gold occurrences in the general area are characterized by a black shale that acted as a cap rock trapping gold bearing fluids beneath the crest of a tight fold;
  • This same black shale extends across the C2C project area as an integral component of a structurally prepared fold belt with numerous areas of extension (open space for gold deposition) and fold crests (structural-stratigraphic trap for gold bearing fluids);
  • The Company’s Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake properties are ideally situated for the formation of orogenic gold deposits;
  • Five target zones have been identified as areas of interest for detailed field study.

To view maps of the Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake properties and to view selected figures from the Structural Geology Study please visit: https://bit.ly/36tIvkt.

Lori Walton, C2C Gold Chief Executive Officer commented: “C2C Gold has assembled a district scale land package comprising 1,170 sq km that is underexplored for gold mineralization. This work by Fault Rocks Inc. leverages existing historical airborne geophysical surveys over C2C’s land holdings. I would like to thank our technical advisor, Shawn Ryan, and our expert team of geological consultants and contractors who contributed to the technical sessions.”

Dr. Richard Goldfarb, Director of C2C Gold commented: “The structural geometry that is well-defined by the newly detailed magnetic data along the length of the C2C Gold properties, coupled with associated lithologic contrasts and geochemical anomalies, suggest a highly prospective environment for the discovery of orogenic gold mineralization. Tight anticlinal folds that become locked-up have been widely demonstrated to be sites of faulting and related deformation that localize orogenic gold deposits in fold-and-fault belts throughout the world. The Bendigo-Ballarat region of Australia is the best described example of such world-class fold-hosted gold ores.”

