ISC to Release 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4, 2021

REGINA, Saskatchewan, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) advises that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after market close. ISC’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and our website at www.company.isc.ca.

An investor conference call will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST to discuss the results. Participants may join the call by dialing toll-free (844) 419-1765 or (216) 562-0470 for calls outside North America. It is recommended that participants dial in to the call 10-15 minutes before the start time to avoid long hold times or missing the start of the call.

ISC encourages those who are joining the call on a listen-only basis to join the live audio webcast of the conference call which will be available on our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events. The audio file with a replay of the webcast will be available about 24 hours after the event on our website at the link above. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

About ISC
Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw
Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
investor.relations@isc.ca





