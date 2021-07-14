checkAd

Dorman Announces 270 New Products, Including Highly Anticipated, Aftermarket-First Upgraded Chrysler Pentastar V6 Oil Filter Housing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

Highlights:

  • Aftermarket-first Dorman OE FIX upgraded oil filter housing manufactured from durable aluminum that replaces the plastic original equipment part on millions of Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler vehicles

  • Aftermarket-exclusive, time-saving wheel hub bolt kit containing twelve torque-to-yield bolts required for front brake replacement and service on popular Ford pickups

  • Line extensions in many high-demand replacement part categories, including blind spot modules, window regulators, blower motor resistors, control arms, drive shafts, air door actuators, and wheel hub bearing assemblies

COLMAR, Pa., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) is announcing today the release of 270 new replacement auto parts, including 78 aftermarket-first solutions, giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.

This month’s new solutions include an upgraded aluminum engine oil filter housing (926-876) designed to replace the original on over 4.2 million Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler vehicles. The factory oil filter adapter may leak oil when its plastic housing warps from harsh underhood conditions. As the plastic degrades from heat and chemical exposure, cracks can form, even from simply tightening the oil filter cap during oil changes. Just replacing a failed original housing with the factory version risks the return of the same deterioration and leaking.

The new Dorman OE FIX housing is designed as a more permanent solution and is crafted entirely of aluminum to help prevent the material degradation and warping that causes the original design to fail. It bolts to the engine similar to the plastic factory original but maintains its dimensional stability to help ensure much greater durability and leak-free, reliable service. It also includes the necessary gaskets for an effective repair.

Dorman’s Ideation Team received hundreds of requests from professional technicians all around the country for this robust, durable replacement solution. Engineered and precision-manufactured in Pennsylvania, the housing is the latest result of Dorman’s substantial and continuous investment in automotive aftermarket product research, development and tooling.

This month’s new product releases also include an aftermarket-exclusive wheel hub bolt kit for popular 2015 to 2020 Ford Transit model years (926-128). This all-in-one, twelve-piece set of torque-to-yield bolts is sure to be a popular time-saver for service technicians, since all twelve single-use bolts must be replaced during every front brake service and replacement.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dorman Announces 270 New Products, Including Highly Anticipated, Aftermarket-First Upgraded Chrysler Pentastar V6 Oil Filter Housing Highlights: Aftermarket-first Dorman OE FIX upgraded oil filter housing manufactured from durable aluminum that replaces the plastic original equipment part on millions of Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler vehiclesAftermarket-exclusive, time-saving …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
Meridian Bioscience Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Board of Directors Approves Separation of GXO Logistics and Declares the Distribution ...
Half year 2021 SPINEWAY Sales Turnover: a positive growth and dynamic
21Shares & comdirect Announce Exclusive Crypto Partnership for Savings Plan
Suncor Energy releases 2021 Report on Sustainability and Climate Report
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board