Nkarta Establishes New Combined NK Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility / Company Headquarters

88,000 square foot facility in South San Francisco will support scaled manufacturing of Nkarta’s engineered NK cell therapy candidates, and be home to company headquarters

Planned production expansion builds upon Nkarta’s foundational manufacturing, operational and process development expertise

All operations remain closely integrated in South San Francisco, the international hub of biotechnology innovation, with its substantial talent pool and industry resources



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced that it has signed a lease agreement for a facility to support research and development and future commercial manufacturing of Nkarta’s cell therapy pipeline. The new facility will also serve as the company’s headquarters with office space and research facilities. The manufacturing center will be custom designed to complement Nkarta’s state-of-the-art technology platform and optimize the production of its multiple off-the-shelf NK cell therapy investigational products. Nkarta plans to produce materials for potential pivotal clinical trials and commercial launch at the new center.

“Our goal is to ensure that cost-effective, commercial-scale production of cell therapies can be made available widely and rapidly to the cancer patients who need them, and we expect this new facility will enable us to do just that,” said Paul J. Hastings, President and CEO of Nkarta. “As we advance our NKX101 and NKX019 clinical programs and enhance our proprietary platform with exciting new capabilities like CRISPR Cas9 genome engineering, we believe our expanded footprint will drive continued operational excellence and accelerate the development of transformative NK cell therapies for a broad range of cancers.”

Earlier this year, Nkarta completed the construction and qualification of a 2,700 square foot cGMP facility at its primary location in South San Francisco, California. This current clinical manufacturing facility was designed to integrate with Nkarta’s internal process development expertise and meet the production needs of Nkarta’s research activities and early stage clinical trials. Nkarta is currently manufacturing clinical supply for its planned Phase 1 study of NKX019, expected to start in the second half of 2021, and plans to transfer the production of NKX101 and other proprietary platform materials to the clinical manufacturing facility in the future.