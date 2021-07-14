checkAd

MediPharm Labs Achieves Major Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Milestone Receives Canadian GMP Pharmaceutical Drug Establishment Licence

  • Health Canada Drug Establishment Licence allows MediPharm Labs to conduct pharmaceutical manufacturing and sale of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Pharmaceutical Drug Products

  • Makes MediPharm Labs a full-service pharmaceutical company that can support the global pharma entry into the drugs containing cannabis market, including in the US

  • First domestic GMP Licence in North America for cannabis-related pharmaceutical manufacturing that includes the extraction of the cannabis plant

  • Permits the manufacturing of all cannabinoids including MediPharm Labs GMP CBD isolate which is >98% pure

  • Enhances supply chain capabilities by allowing MediPharm Labs to ship products from Canada to its global B2B customer base. In conjunction with MediPharm Labs’ Australian subsidiary, this further strengthens the Company’s global reach, including potential US pharmaceutical customers

BARRIE, Ontario, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company specialized in research-driven development and manufacturing of cannabis API and finished products, is pleased to announce it has received a Drug Establishment Licence (the “DEL”) issued by Health Canada in accordance with the Food and Drugs Act and Regulations. The DEL serves to confirm compliance to Good Manufacturing Practice (“GMP”) standards.

The DEL is a first of its kind licence for cannabis manufacturing in North America. A Canadian GMP DEL complements MediPharm Labs’ existing Australian TGA GMP certification. The licence can be used for the manufacturing, testing and sale of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (“API”) and pharmaceutical drug products containing cannabis. This includes drugs that have marketing authorizations as either novel or generic pharmaceutical drug products containing cannabis.

The DEL allows MediPharm Labs to leverage the Mutual Recognition Agreements (“MRA”) established between Canada and other global regulatory authorities including the European Economic Area consisting of all EU member states as well as the three countries of the European Free Trade Association, Australia, the UK and Switzerland. This differentiates MediPharm Labs from other Canadian cannabis manufacturers.

In addition, as a member of the International Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme, the Health Canada DEL can be recognized in over 50 different countries including the US and the majority of the EU. With the DEL, MediPharm Labs would be eligible for a US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) foreign inspection if a US or other global pharmaceutical customer files a registration application for a pharmaceutical drug product containing MediPharm Labs’ API. In 2020, 64% of drugs exported from Canadian Drug Establishment Licence holders were exported to the US with FDA approval.(1) MediPharm Labs will use the DEL in conjunction with its Australian facility TGA GMP to optimize the supply chain via MRAs for export of its products to over five countries in 2021.

