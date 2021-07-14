Golden Predator Provides Update on Arizona Gold Transaction
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY; OTCQX:NTGSF) ("Golden Predator") is pleased to provide a
corporate update including information concerning the Arizona Gold Corp. (“Arizona”) and Golden Predator merger agreement forming a new North American focused near-term gold
producer (the “Transaction”).
Arizona Gold Information Update and Transaction Highlights
A joint information circular will be mailed in the coming days to shareholders of record of Class A Common Shares as of July 16, 2021. The shareholder vote will be held on August 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at the office of Morton Law LLP at 1200 – 750 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T8, with the option to attend virtually by video conference.
Under the terms of the Agreement, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Golden Predator will be exchanged for common shares of Arizona on the basis of 1.65 common shares of Arizona per common share of Golden Predator (the “Exchange Ratio”). Upon completion of the Transaction, existing Arizona and Golden Predator shareholders will own approximately 55% and 45% of the combined company common shares, respectively, on an outstanding basis. For more information please see Golden Predator’s News Release dated June 28, 2021.
Transaction highlights:
- Creates a diversified near-term gold producer in North America through sequential development of the fully permitted Copperstone mine in Arizona followed by the Brewery Creek mine in the Yukon;
- Combined resource base1 of approximately 1.1 million oz gold in the Measured & Indicated categories, plus an additional approximate 1.5 million oz gold in the Inferred category, paired with considerable exploration upside at each project;
- Experienced leadership team including Giulio Bonifacio as President & CEO and William Sheriff as Non-Executive Chairman, to be supported by a technical team with backgrounds in both mine-building and operations;
- Improved capital markets scale to enhance investor visibility and positioning amongst peers, plus a broadened shareholder base; and
- Combined cash and investments of $23M2, including shareholdings in Seabridge Gold Inc., C2C Gold Corp. and Group 11 Technologies Inc.
