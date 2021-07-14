Golden Predator Provides Update on Arizona Gold Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY; OTCQX:NTGSF) ("Golden Predator") is pleased to provide a corporate update including information concerning the Arizona Gold Corp. (“Arizona”) and Golden Predator merger agreement forming a new North American focused near-term gold producer (the “Transaction”).



Arizona Gold Information Update and Transaction Highlights

A joint information circular will be mailed in the coming days to shareholders of record of Class A Common Shares as of July 16, 2021. The shareholder vote will be held on August 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at the office of Morton Law LLP at 1200 – 750 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T8, with the option to attend virtually by video conference.