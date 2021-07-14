checkAd

Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Initiates Engineering and Design Study and Announces U.S. $1 Million Private Placement

CALGARY, Alberta, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (“CPS” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CPS) is pleased to announce that it has initiated a Front End Engineering and Design (“FEED”) study for its proposed flat glass manufacturing facility and plans to conduct a non-brokered private placement based on receiving unsolicited interest from a U.S. institution.

FEED Study

The Company has engaged CM Project Ing GmbH (“CMP”), a global expert and independent firm, to conduct its FEED study. CMP’s staff have extensive background and knowledge in glass technology, R&D, and plant operations, with an international track record of successful design and project management. Utilizing a comprehensive engineering approach in its design process, CMP will explore avenues to achieve a high level of sustainability balanced with operational and capital efficiency generating an optimal design. The Company has also engaged AECOM’s Winnipeg based team to assist with its environmental and regulatory applications process in support of the FEED study. The outcome of the FEED study is expected to result in a facility design that will yield not only significant cost competitiveness but also a low-carbon advantage relative to international rivals.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Following receipt of an unsolicited offer from a U.S. Institution, the Company has agreed to a non-brokered US $1 Million private placement at a price of Cdn $0.35 per common share. (the “Placement”).   The net proceeds of the Placement will be used to fund key activities to progress the business plan as well as for general working capital purposes. Closing of the Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Company anticipates closing as soon as practicable, following TSXV approval.

The common shares issued under the Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four months and one day following the closing date.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States or to “U.S. persons”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act (“U.S. Persons”), except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities to, or for the account of benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons.

