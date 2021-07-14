checkAd

Central European CSP Selects Allot to Provide Cybersecurity Services to Their Consumer Customers

Mobile and fixed provider to deploy Allot NetworkSecure and EndpointSecure to protect customers against cyber threats.

Hod Hasharon, Israel, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that a mobile and fixed communications provider in Central Europe has selected Allot NetworkSecure and EndpointSecure solutions to provide cybersecurity services and parental controls to their consumer customers. The CSP and Allot will share recurring monthly revenue generated by the services.

 

NetworkSecure is a network-based cybersecurity service platform, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, the service provider can offer its customers protection from cybersecurity threats, including malware, viruses, phishing and ransomware. An easy-to-use interface provides branded alerts and reporting that help strengthen brand loyalty. The service also provides parents peace of mind with parental controls that offer configurable protection against malicious content for their children when they access the internet on their devices.

 

NetworkSecure is the market leader in the growing network-based, mass-market cybersecurity category, protecting more than 20 million mobile users globally. Allot reports that some service providers have achieved up to 50% adoption rates with subscriber services based on NetworkSecure. The CSP will supplement the NetworkSecure solution with Allot EndpointSecure, which ensures that the customer is protected from cyberthreats even when they are off the provider’s network.

 

“We are pleased to have been selected as a consumer cybersecurity partner by another European CSP,” said Amir Oren, VP Sales, EMEA at Allot. “This new customer joins a growing list of forward-thinking communication service providers who understand how valuable network-based security services are for their consumer customers and how Allot can easily enable mass-market service onboarding and effortless customer operation.”

 

 

