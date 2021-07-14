checkAd

Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the United States

345 MW Renewable Project to Supply First Wind-Powered Hydrogen Plant in the United States

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and LATHAM, N.Y., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Clean Energy, one of the nation’s largest independent clean energy companies, and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, today announced a 345 MW wind power purchase agreement (PPA) and a development services agreement for a green hydrogen production facility.

The power purchased through the PPA will directly supply a new hydrogen production plant with 100% renewable power. The hydrogen plant, which is being co-developed by Apex and Plug Power, will be the first and largest wind-supplied hydrogen project in the United States and the largest onshore wind-powered project across the globe. Once operational, the plant is anticipated to produce over 30 metric tons per day of clean liquid hydrogen, enough to fuel the equivalent of over 2,000 light commercial vehicles or over 1,000 heavy duty class 8 trucks.

The partnership, which follows the September 2020 announcement of the companies’ collaboration agreement, marks Apex’s largest PPA to date and will help realize the potential of green hydrogen in North America to advance the decarbonization of the transportation and industrial sectors.

“Delivering carbon-free solutions at scale is how Apex accelerates the shift to clean energy,” said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex. “Innovative solutions and partnerships with pioneers like Plug Power help us expand the impact of our business, taking us into the next frontier of decarbonizing the American economy and amplifying the potential of our industry-leading renewable energy portfolio.”

“As leaders building the hydrogen economy, we are on track to build a first-of-its-kind green hydrogen generation network in North America alongside an experienced partner, Apex,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “This wind-powered green hydrogen plant is important to Plug Power’s customers and to achieving our generation targets of 500 tons per day by 2025 and 1,000 tons per day before 2028.”

About Apex Clean Energy
Apex Clean Energy was founded with a singular focus: to accelerate the shift to clean energy. Through origination, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind, solar, and storage facilities, distributed energy resources, and green fuel technologies, Apex is expanding the renewable frontier across North America. Our mission-driven team of more than 250 professionals uses a data-focused approach and an unrivaled portfolio of projects to create solutions for the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking customers. For more information about how Apex is building the energy company of the future, visit apexcleanenergy.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

