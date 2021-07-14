checkAd

Skylight Health Acquires ACO Partners and Enters Value-Based Contracting for Traditional Medicare Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 13:00  |  41   |   |   

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG; TSXV:SLHG) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care group in the United States, today announced the acquisition of ACO Partners LLC (“AP”), a new Accountable Care Organization (“ACO”) that will begin participation in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (“MSSP”) offered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) effective January 1, 2022.

  • An Accountable Care Organization (“ACO”) is a healthcare organization that ties provider reimbursements to quality metrics and reductions in the cost of care.
  • An ACO will share in the savings it achieves for the Medicare program through its MSSP participation for fee-for-service beneficiaries, and direct contracting program with CMS;
  • Under the Medicare Shared Savings Program, the organization can see annual shared savings from 40% (single-sided risk) up to 75% (full risk) on any attributed Medicare beneficiaries;
  • Skylight’s ACO will enable it to begin value-based care directly with CMS under a single-sided risk agreement in Year 1 with a goal of shifting to full risk;
  • This Acquisition expands potential for National payor contracting including Medicare Advantage;
  • In addition to Skylight participants of the ACO, Skylight expects to solicit new provider networks for participation in the Skylight ACO; and
  • Skylight expects to see the ACO benefit all current and future Skylight primary care practices for traditional Medicare patients at the start of the 2022 contribution year.

“We are very excited for this foundational step at Skylight,” said Prad Sekar, CEO at Skylight Health. “Having our own ACO means a number of key benefits that include gaining direct access to key quality and cost data on our Medicare patients that allows us to maximize opportunities under the MSSP. We retain the full dollar by contracting directly with CMS on traditional Medicare which means more capital to directly invest in programs that can maximize patient outcomes.”

In 2019 alone, ACO’s saved Medicare nearly $1.2 billion while maintaining a high level of care quality as measured by longstanding program metrics. ACO’s allow access to key data points including cost and quality data that can help providers understand how to maximize health outcomes and cost of care. For most independent providers, access and use of this data is a significant barrier to value-based care participation. Removing the barrier of access to the data, together with the integration of its proprietary analytics capabilities, Skylight expects to realize enhanced clinic performance and an improved strategic acquisition strategy.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skylight Health Acquires ACO Partners and Enters Value-Based Contracting for Traditional Medicare Patients TORONTO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG; TSXV:SLHG) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care group in the United States, today announced the acquisition of ACO Partners LLC (“AP”), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
Meridian Bioscience Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Board of Directors Approves Separation of GXO Logistics and Declares the Distribution ...
Half year 2021 SPINEWAY Sales Turnover: a positive growth and dynamic
21Shares & comdirect Announce Exclusive Crypto Partnership for Savings Plan
Suncor Energy releases 2021 Report on Sustainability and Climate Report
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board