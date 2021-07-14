checkAd

Akoustis Receives Volume Development Order from Tier-1 PC Chipset Company for a WiFi 6E Diplexer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

  • Akoustis Expanding its Technology Capability Beyond Discrete Filters
  • The Company to Develop Integrated Diplexer for Personal Computers, Laptops, Tablets and Other Mobile Devices
  • First Diplexer Samples Expected to Ship by Q1 Calendar 2022

Charlotte, N.C., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has received a development order for a WiFi 6E diplexer from a tier-1 personal computing chipset maker. The diplexer will leverage Akoustis’ industry leading XBAW WiFi 6E filter technology with first samples expected to ship by Q1 calendar 2022.

The development of this new diplexer expands the Company’s high-performance WiFi 6E product portfolio beyond discrete filter solutions by integrating two XBAW filters which connect to a common antenna port. The new diplexer will incorporate Akoustis’ new chip-scale-package (CSP) technology to deliver an ultra-small integrated module suitable for application where size is a premium consideration.

Jeff Shealy, founder, and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “The personal computing market is another significant opportunity for Akoustis as we are well positioned to meet the critical requirements including size reduction and spectrum selectivity for WiFi 6E.” Mr. Shealy continued, “This new customer provides significant validation for our XBAW process and technology, and the development of a new diplexer is the first step in developing more complex and integrated modules for our customers using our patented and proprietary XBAW process.”

A diplexer is a passive radio-frequency filter product which will allow two distinct frequency bands, such as the 5 GHz and 6 GHz frequency bands in WiFi 6E, to transmit and receive over the same antenna.

Akoustis is actively delivering volume production of its WiFi 6 tandem filter solutions, shipping multiple 5G small cell XBAW filter solutions, delivering initial designs of its new 5G mobile filter solutions to multiple customers and is now entering the market with its new WiFi 6E coexistence XBAW filter solutions.

Given the rapidly growing sales funnel activity, as well as ongoing interaction with customers regarding expected ramps in both 5G mobile and WiFi 6E in calendar 2022, the Company plans to increase the annual production capacity at its New York fab by the end of calendar 2021 to approximately 500 million filters per year.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Akoustis Receives Volume Development Order from Tier-1 PC Chipset Company for a WiFi 6E Diplexer Akoustis Expanding its Technology Capability Beyond Discrete FiltersThe Company to Develop Integrated Diplexer for Personal Computers, Laptops, Tablets and Other Mobile DevicesFirst Diplexer Samples Expected to Ship by Q1 Calendar 2022 Charlotte, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
Meridian Bioscience Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Board of Directors Approves Separation of GXO Logistics and Declares the Distribution ...
Half year 2021 SPINEWAY Sales Turnover: a positive growth and dynamic
21Shares & comdirect Announce Exclusive Crypto Partnership for Savings Plan
Suncor Energy releases 2021 Report on Sustainability and Climate Report
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board