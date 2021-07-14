Akoustis Receives Volume Development Order from Tier-1 PC Chipset Company for a WiFi 6E Diplexer

The development of this new diplexer expands the Company’s high-performance WiFi 6E product portfolio beyond discrete filter solutions by integrating two XBAW filters which connect to a common antenna port. The new diplexer will incorporate Akoustis’ new chip-scale-package (CSP) technology to deliver an ultra-small integrated module suitable for application where size is a premium consideration.

Charlotte, N.C., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has received a development order for a WiFi 6E diplexer from a tier-1 personal computing chipset maker. The diplexer will leverage Akoustis’ industry leading XBAW WiFi 6E filter technology with first samples expected to ship by Q1 calendar 2022.

Jeff Shealy, founder, and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “The personal computing market is another significant opportunity for Akoustis as we are well positioned to meet the critical requirements including size reduction and spectrum selectivity for WiFi 6E.” Mr. Shealy continued, “This new customer provides significant validation for our XBAW process and technology, and the development of a new diplexer is the first step in developing more complex and integrated modules for our customers using our patented and proprietary XBAW process.”

A diplexer is a passive radio-frequency filter product which will allow two distinct frequency bands, such as the 5 GHz and 6 GHz frequency bands in WiFi 6E, to transmit and receive over the same antenna.

Akoustis is actively delivering volume production of its WiFi 6 tandem filter solutions, shipping multiple 5G small cell XBAW filter solutions, delivering initial designs of its new 5G mobile filter solutions to multiple customers and is now entering the market with its new WiFi 6E coexistence XBAW filter solutions.

Given the rapidly growing sales funnel activity, as well as ongoing interaction with customers regarding expected ramps in both 5G mobile and WiFi 6E in calendar 2022, the Company plans to increase the annual production capacity at its New York fab by the end of calendar 2021 to approximately 500 million filters per year.