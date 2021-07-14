WeedMD Inc. and CannTx Life Sciences Sign Definitive Acquisition Agreement and Confirm Corporate Name as Entourage Health Corp.

On closing, merged company to combine innovative medical business, low-cost cultivation, specialized craft cannabis, micropropagation, and solventless extraction capabilities

Top-selling, award-winning brands include Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Royal City Cannabis Co., Starseed Medicinal, and U.S. licensed-brand Mary’s Medicinals

Strathroy, Aylmer and Guelph sites will create synergies and further cost efficiencies bringing new strains and high-margin products to market at greater scale and consistency

Entourage Health Corp. to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “ENTG” effective on or about July 16, 2021

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Acquisition Agreement”) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of renowned craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences Inc. (“CannTx”) in an all-stock transaction (the “Acquisition”). The Acquisition, which is subject to CannTx shareholder approval as well as other customary closing conditions, is expected to close in late August 2021. Upon closing, CannTx, which operates out of its licensed production facility in Guelph, Ontario will continue doing business as a wholly owned subsidiary of Entourage.

Entourage is also pleased to announce it has changed its corporate name from “WeedMD Inc.” to “Entourage Health Corp.” Visit our new website here, expected to be live at market opening on or about July 16, 2021.

In connection with the rebranding, the Company’s common shares (“Common Shares”), convertible debentures maturing September 25, 2022 (the “Debentures”), Common Share purchase warrants expiring September 25, 2022 (the “2022 Warrants”), and Common Share purchase warrants expiring March 12, 2023 (the “2023 Warrants”), are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) under their respective ticker symbols “ENTG”, “ENTG. DB”, “ENTG.WT”, and “ENTG.WT.A”, at market opening on or about July 16, 2021.

“This is an exceptional period of growth and opportunity for our Company. Following a year of reflection, transformation and evolution, today - alongside CannTx - we are emerging as a differentiated cannabis operator under Entourage Health which continues to uphold a value system rooted in quality production and consumer excellence,” said George Scorsis, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, Entourage Health Corp. “With this acquisition, we will partner to deliver innovative, consistent products and cannabis experiences to a growing Canadian consumer base, utilizing proprietary genetics, IP, and led by the finest industry experts. With over 2,000 current product listings across the nation, near-perfect fulfilment rates in all channels for our award-winning products, and a reach that covers 90% of the market, by end of summer we will be present in all segments including premium craft production. This growth strategy will solidify our business, and put us on a rapid trajectory to reaching our profitability goals by enhancing our existing practices and adding accretive products to our portfolio.”