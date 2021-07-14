checkAd

BriaCell Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial Combination Study in Advanced Breast Cancer Patients Open for Enrollment

NEW YORK and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, today announces the open recruitment and enrollment of their collaborative clinical study with Incyte. The Phase I/IIa combination study is designed to evaluate BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT, with Incyte’s checkpoint inhibitor, retifanlimab, and IDO1 inhibitor, epacadostat, for the treatment of advanced breast cancer.

The BriaCell and Incyte clinical program is a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates. Under the agreement, Incyte is providing compounds from its development portfolio, including retifanlimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, and epacadostat, an IDO1 inhibitor, for use in combination studies with Bria-IMT, in advanced breast cancer patients.

BriaCell and Incyte had previously treated two patients under this Phase I/IIa combination study subsequent to the corporate collaboration commencement in April 2019. Some of those patients were included in BriaCell’s recent survival data announcement. With funding now secured, BriaCell has once again opened this collaborative study to enrollment.

“We are aligned with our clinical collaboration partners at Incyte in placing value on innovation and look forward to further developing novel therapeutics for advanced breast cancer patients together,” stated Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President and CEO. “Our preliminary data indicates that this novel combination has the potential to be a safe and effective treatment for advanced breast cancer patients who have few to no other treatment options.”

