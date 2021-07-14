Vera Therapeutics Appoints Sean Grant as Chief Financial Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced the appointment of Sean Grant, MBA as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, he will oversee all of Vera Therapeutics’ financial operations including financial strategy, investor relations, accounting operations, financial planning and analysis, tax, and treasury.

Healthcare and financial services industry veteran brings nearly 15 years of multi-disciplinary financial experience and proven track record in strategic investments, equity capital markets, and partnerships

Marshall Fordyce, MD, founder and CEO of Vera Therapeutics, commented, “We are fortunate to have an executive with Sean’s financial acumen and pedigree join our management team at an exciting time for the company. His depth and breadth of experience in strategic investments, equity capital markets, and partnerships will be critical as we fulfill our mission to improve medical treatment for patients suffering from serious immunological diseases. On behalf of the entire Vera team, I welcome Sean and look forward to his contributions.”



Sean Grant brings nearly 15 years of multi-disciplinary experience in healthcare and financial services. Mr. Grant joins Vera from CareDx, where he was Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development. During his tenure, he led and directed mergers and acquisitions, venture investments, and partnerships across diagnostics, therapeutics, and digital platforms.

“I’m excited by the promise of Vera’s lead product candidate, atacicept, as we have a unique opportunity to potentially help patients with serious immunological diseases like IgA nephropathy for which there are no disease-modifying medications currently available,” said Mr. Grant. “I look forward to partnering with Marshall, the management team, and board to grow the company and fulfill our goal of developing breakthrough medicines for patients with serious immunological diseases.”

Prior to joining CareDx, Mr. Grant served as Vice President in the Investment Banking Healthcare Division at Citigroup. While at Citigroup, he specialized in public and private capital raising as well as M&A and executed a broad range of transactions for many of the world’s leading life sciences companies including Gilead, Kite Pharma, and CRISPR Therapeutics. Previous to Citigroup, he held finance, strategy, and business development roles at Piper Jaffray, Grant Consulting, and ESI Group.

Mr. Grant holds a Master of Business Administration from the Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business and earned his Bachelor of Arts in government and international politics from George Mason University.

About Vera

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful, including lupus nephritis, a severe renal manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

