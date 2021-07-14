Orezone Provides Construction Update on Bomboré Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) is pleased to provide an update on construction progress at its Bomboré Gold Project in Burkina Faso.



Patrick Downey, President and CEO stated, “Significant progress has been achieved during the first half of 2021 and I am very pleased to report that the project capital cost remains consistent with the estimate in the 2019 Feasibility Study (“2019 FS”) and the project is on schedule and fully funded to pour first gold in Q3-2022. Over the past several months, raw material costs such as steel, copper, and plastics have trended higher along with logistics and transportation costs. The ability to maintain our capital budget during this period of increasing global inflationary pressures is a testament to the work and preparedness of the Orezone team and our consulting engineers. It is also a reflection of the high quality of the 2019 FS as our bulk material quantities such as earthworks, steel, piping, and platework are all trending favourably to those estimated in the 2019 FS. We will be posting monthly video updates of progress to keep our shareholders and stakeholders fully informed of all ongoing construction activities over the next year.”