Life Clips To Enter Cryptocurrency Market With A Definitive Agreement To Acquire Global Blockchain And Digital Currency Platform Belfrics Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 13:30  |  40   |   |   

Life Clips plans to enter the $2 trillion cryptocurrency market by acquiring Belfrics Group

AVENTURA, Fla., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”, “Life Clips”), announced today it has agreed to acquire Belfrics Group ("Belfrics"), a global blockchain technology firm that runs cryptocurrency exchanges on its proprietary platform. Belfrics currently has a presence in Malaysia, Singapore, India, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Bahrain; and it has the capability to process over 1 million transactions per second. Belfrics CEO and Founder, Praveen Kumar, will remain the CEO of Belfrics, while Robert Grinberg will serve as CEO of Life Clips.

The cryptocurrency market is expected to reach $8 trillion dollars by 2030, while the market for blockchain technology is expected to add $176 billion to the US GDP during the same period. Founded in 2014, the Belfrics digital exchange platform, which was fully developed in-house, is one of the most compliant platforms in the cryptocurrency industry. Supported by the proprietary technology of Belrium blockchain KYC solution, the KYC and AML process of Belfrics Exchange is well accepted by regulators globally. With 10 operational offices in 8 countries, Belfrics provides localized and personalized support to digital currency traders. Through its blockchain Academy, Belfrics provides continuous training to traders, developers and blockchain enthusiasts in more than 20 countries. Belfrics is licensed and regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA) in Malaysia.

Belfrics CEO and Founder, Praveen Kumar said, "This is an exciting time for Belfrics. After many years of hard work building a global exchange for cryptocurrency and the most secured trading platform, it is time to spread our wings globally. The acquisition of Belfrics by Life Clips will help expand the reach of both our cryptocurrency platform and our blockchain solutions, which will create an impact worldwide.”

Belfrics Group specializes in blockchain technology and digital asset exchange solutions. Belfrics runs two distinct business verticals: Digital asset exchange and blockchain division. Belfrics is one among the few regulated exchanges across the globe, that provides regulated digital asset trading solutions.

Belrium, the proprietary blockchain developed by Belfrics, acts the central focal point of the blockchain division. Belrium, which is a hybrid private-public blockchain solution, focusses on identity management on blockchain for decentralized transactions.

