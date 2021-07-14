checkAd

Ian Burnstein Joins Wesana Health Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 13:30  |  40   |   |   

TORONTO and CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, today announced the addition of Ian Burnstein to its Scientific Advisory Board. In this role, Burnstein will provide strategic guidance and direction to Wesana’s executive team, footprint expansion efforts, and overall company efforts related to the research and treatment of traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Burnstein brings a deep understanding of investment strategies, entrepreneurship, market knowledge, and philanthropy. He is the principal and co-founder of Equitable Advisors, a full-service advisory firm helping entrepreneurs execute on their business model, and serves as the Detroit Chair of Tiger 21, an investment group and peer membership organization for high-net-worth wealth creators. He is also the owner of Storage Pro Management, which oversees self-storage facilities in several states, and founded the Storage Business Owners Alliance, a buying cooperative group for self-storage owners.

On his appointment, Burnstein said, “Wesana’s mission, as well as the energy and commitment that Daniel, Chad, and the board of directors, bring to the pursuit of innovation surrounding TBI, will revolutionize neurological health solutions. I look forward to the opportunity to support and provide strategic guidance as this company continues to grow on all fronts.”

“Ian brings a great understanding of business, real estate, and philanthropy across a variety of industries. He will be an important asset as Wesana identifies valuable growth and expansion opportunities, and forms critical partnerships to further our research and treatment objectives,” said Daniel Carcillo, co-founder and CEO of Wesana Health.

Chad Bronstein, co-founder and Executive Chairman, added, “Wesana is building an advisory board of the highest possible caliber and we will look to Ian’s guidance and expertise, gained from his broad business experience, to ensure that we continue to execute on our strategic goals and deliver value to our shareholders.”

Burnstein serves as the president of the board of the Dr. Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic, which provides free health care in Pontiac, Detroit for more than 8,000 people annually. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and his juris doctorate from the University of Detroit Mercy.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ian Burnstein Joins Wesana Health Advisory Board TORONTO and CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
Meridian Bioscience Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter
21Shares & comdirect Announce Exclusive Crypto Partnership for Savings Plan
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Board of Directors Approves Separation of GXO Logistics and Declares the Distribution ...
Half year 2021 SPINEWAY Sales Turnover: a positive growth and dynamic
Suncor Energy releases 2021 Report on Sustainability and Climate Report
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board