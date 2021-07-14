Sundt Air Proudly Adds Third Bombardier Challenger Business Jet to its Fleet

“The Challenger 350 business jet allows passengers to remain comfortable, productive and well-rested as more people seek out safe and flexible alternative ways to travel,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales, New Aircraft, Bombardier. “The iconic, market-leading Challenger 350 aircraft continues to be a top choice among the most discerning travellers.”

MONTREAL, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier and Sundt Air are pleased to announce the recent delivery of a brand-new Challenger 350 business jet. Sundt Air, an executive charter, aircraft management, and special mission company based in Norway, will manage the Challenger 350 business jet out of Oslo. The aircraft will be available for charter starting in July 2021.

“As the largest operator of business jets in Norway, we are thrilled to add another Challenger 350 aircraft to our fleet,” said Tor Bratli, CEO, Sundt Air. “Our customers appreciate the Challenger 350 jet’s ideal combination of optimal performance and superior cabin comfort.”

From Western Europe, the Challenger 350 business jet can take eight (8) passengers nonstop all the way to North America or fly from Oslo to Dubai. Its runway agility enables it to operate from highly sought-after European destinations such as Lugano and Cannes and from short runways, such as in Gstaad, Switzerland. In 2019, the Challenger 350 aircraft successfully completed a record speed flight from Gstaad to Malaga, Spain, completing the mission in two (2) hours and four (4) minutes at an average cruise speed of Mach 0.82. The Challenger 350 aircraft is also certified for steep approach into London City Airport.

A force in the business jet industry, the Challenger 350 aircraft strengthens its position year after year with enhancements and upgrades to its winning combination of performance and cabin experience. Among pilots, the Challenger 350 aircraft is recognized as being agile, reliable and a pleasure to fly. The Challenger 350 aircraft was the most-delivered business jet in the Medium category in 2020, making it the category leader for a seventh consecutive year. Paired with impressive high-performance attributes, the Challenger 350 aircraft is designed to access challenging airfields, climb faster and cruise efficiently while providing a smooth ride.

Sundt Air is the largest business aircraft operator in Norway and manages one of the newest and largest fleets of light, midsize and super-midsize aircraft in Europe. The Challenger 350 business jet continues to take centre stage as the preferred choice for Sundt Air’s luxury travel experiences.



