VitalHub Corp. Announces Multi Year Licensing Agreement With University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust to Support New NHS Initiative

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the closing of a multi-year licensing agreement with University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “Dorset”) in support of the initial deployment of the novel NHS “Thing Big” initiative.

Through its subsidiary Intouch with Health, the Company has signed a multi-year licensing contract to support a planned multi-phase NHS initiative to disrupt patient access to elective surgery care. In response to growing wait times for elective surgery across NHS hospitals, which have been all but exacerbated by the pandemic, Dorset has commenced the “Think Big” initiative, to explore innovative ways of reducing procedure wait times, improving overall patient experience and the delivery of care.

Dorset is a newly-formed Trust, established through the merger of Poole Hospital Trust and Royal Bournemouth & Christchurch Trust, in October, 2020. Located on the south coast of England, Dorset comprises three hospital locations: the Poole Hospital, the Royal Bournemouth Hospital, and the Christchurch Hospital. The Trust employs more than 9,000 staff and serves a population size that exceeds 800,000 individuals.

The “Think Big” initiative involves the establishment of a devoted outpatient facility through which to unburden these backlogged outpatient procedures. The Trust is securing devoted resources from the Nightingale Hospitals to rapidly build an Outpatient Centre in a brand-new location away from their hospitals, including plans to use the upper floor of a large department store in a nearby shopping mall facility, in Poole. This effectively inducts a new care-access paradigm within the NHS hospital trust system.

This agreement marks an expansion in the Company’s continued growth across NHS hospitals and will span a three-year term. The agreement will provide the Trust with the use of Intouch’s Flow Manager, Check In, Calling, Wait Time Manager, and Mobile Appointment Manager products.

“We are delighted to have been chosen to support this innovative and important initiative, and to receive the continued validation of our offerings within the National Health System throughout the UK,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The ‘Think Big’ project has garnered a lot of attention and presents a new model for the delivery of elective care to be rolled out across multiple phases. We look forward to supporting this initiative as it expands across multiple phases, and continuing to work with our clients and partners to deliver best-in-class innovation across health systems.”

