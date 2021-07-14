checkAd

BeyondSpring Strengthens Board with the Addition of Ex-Immunomedics and Constellation Commercial Head Brendan Delaney

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 13:30  |  55   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of cancer therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Brendan Delaney to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Delaney brings his significant expertise in commercial oncology drug launches. BeyondSpring's lead developmental asset, plinabulin, is currently under Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) with a U.S. Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of November 30, 2021. Mr. Delaney is expected to play an important role in the commercial launch planning for plinabulin and implementation, pending successful regulatory review.

“We couldn't be more pleased to have Brendan join our team at this critical juncture for the Company, with plinabulin under Priority Review by the FDA and pending Phase 3 trial anti-cancer efficacy results from the Dublin-3 trial in non-small cell lung cancer,” said Dr. Lan Huang, co-founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of BeyondSpring. “While we're working with regulatory agencies on our NDA submissions, we’re actively adding to our already-experienced commercial readiness team to have everything in place for successful potential global launch of plinabulin as early as the beginning of 2022, with the goal of making this much-needed treatment widely available.”

Mr. Delaney brings more than 25 years of global product strategy and launch experience to his role leading commercial organizations. Currently he serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of Constellation Pharma starting in January 2021. Constellation was recently acquired by MorphoSys for $1.4B. Prior to joining Constellation, Mr. Delaney was the Chief Commercial Officer at Immunomedics, where he led the buildout of the marketing, sales, market access and commercial operations teams. He was instrumental in successfully launching Trodelvy, the first TROP-2 directed antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. Immunomedics was acquired by Gilead Sciences for $21B in September 2020. Previously, he served as Vice President of U.S. Hematology-Oncology at Celgene Corporation. Prior to joining Celgene, he held various commercial roles at both Novartis Oncology and Genentech, where he led several successful product launches for blockbuster brands. He earned an MBA from the Stern School of Business at NYU and a B.A. in biology from Rutgers University.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BeyondSpring Strengthens Board with the Addition of Ex-Immunomedics and Constellation Commercial Head Brendan Delaney NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of cancer therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Brendan Delaney to its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
Meridian Bioscience Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter
21Shares & comdirect Announce Exclusive Crypto Partnership for Savings Plan
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Board of Directors Approves Separation of GXO Logistics and Declares the Distribution ...
Half year 2021 SPINEWAY Sales Turnover: a positive growth and dynamic
Suncor Energy releases 2021 Report on Sustainability and Climate Report
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board