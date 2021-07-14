checkAd

Fredonia Mining Inc. to Commence Trading With Symbol ‘FRED’

  • Fredonia receives the net proceeds from the $6.4 million subscription receipt financing

  • Trading to commence July 14, 2021 with symbol FRED on the TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fredonia Mining Inc. (formerly Richmond Road Capital Corp.) (“Fredonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FRED) is pleased to announce that further to the press release issued on June 28, 2021 in respect of the subscription receipt financing of $6.4 million (the "Offering"), the escrow release conditions under the Offering have been satisfied and Fredonia has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list its common shares on the TSXV under the symbol "FRED", with trading to commence on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. At the request of TSXV, an additional 10,138,837 shares issued in 2017 pursuant to the acquisition of the El Dorado project will be subject to Tier 2 value escrow.

“In parallel with the completion of our listing process, our team in Argentina has been calibrating our strategies and timelines for the upcoming drilling campaign,” said Estanislao Auriemma, Chief Executive Officer of Fredonia Mining Inc. “We expect to finalize all permitting in the upcoming weeks and to be drilling per our plan at our primary targets with a view to have initial results within 120 days.”

The Company’s immediate drilling program will encompass a total of 6,000 meters of drilling in two tranches, with the initial 3,000 meters commencing as early as August 2021 at its Monserrat Oeste and La Herradura targets, in EDM.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

