NextSource Materials Announces Appointment of Leading Mining Executive and Former CEO of Xstrata Nickel to its Board of Directors as it Advances its Vertically Integrated Mine Strategy

Autor: Accesswire
14.07.2021   

Mr. Ian Pearce, a leading global mining executive, former CEO of Xstrata Nickel and the founding partner of X2 Resources has joined the Board of NextSource MaterialsMr. Pearce comes with more than 40 years of mining experience with major global …

  • Mr. Ian Pearce, a leading global mining executive, former CEO of Xstrata Nickel and the founding partner of X2 Resources has joined the Board of NextSource Materials
  • Mr. Pearce comes with more than 40 years of mining experience with major global producers and brings a unique combination of mine construction and operations expertise, coupled with in-depth Environmental, Social and Corporate governance ("ESG") experience. He presently serves as a director and chair on Governance, Technical & Sustainability committees for several global mining producers.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ian Pearce to its Board effective July 14, 2021. Mr. Pearce will be a valuable addition to NextSource as it prepares for mine commissioning in April 2022 while simultaneously advancing its lithium-ion battery anode facility ("BAF") as part of its strategic partnership with the current processors of the Tesla supply chain, as announced on April 12, 2021.

Mr. Pearce is the former CEO of Xstrata Nickel, and prior to that was the former COO of Falconbridge Limited, which was acquired by Xstrata Plc in 2006. Xstrata Plc's acquisition of Falconbridge was one of the largest mining takeovers globally and one of the largest takeover bids in Canadian history.

Mr. Pearce was also a founding partner of X2 Resources who, along with Sir Mick Davis, made up the team of six ex-Xstrata executives who formed the mid-tier diversified mining and metals company. He currently serves as a director for several global companies in the mining and metals, energy, and sustainability industries:

  • Mining and metal producers Newgold Inc. (Chair) and Nexa Resources
  • Northland Power Inc., one of Canada's first clean and green independent power producers
  • Metso Outotec, a leading sustainable technology, and mining services provider based in Helsinki, Finland that ranks 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Mr. Pearce previous served as Chair of the Mining Association of Canada and Chair of the Nickel Institute. He holds a BSc from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa and a HNDT in Mineral Processing from the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.

