AXIS Re Promotes Stirnemann to Head of EMEA LatAm Casualty; Launches Global Casualty and A&H Product Roles in Drive to Strengthen Product Leadership

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced three promotions from within its reinsurance segment.

AXIS Re Head of EMEA LatAm Casualty

Simon Stirnemann has been promoted to AXIS Re Head of EMEA LatAm Casualty and will lead the EMEA LatAm Casualty team. Mr. Stirnemann has been with AXIS more than 15 years, working in the Singapore and Zurich offices. Mr. Stirnemann has held liability and casualty underwriting roles within AXIS Re and most recently served as a Strategic Account Executive. He continues to be based in Zurich and now reports to Andy Hottinger, President of AXIS Re’s International Division.

“Simon is an excellent addition to the EMEA LatAm team, and brings extensive expertise in multinational casualty as well as broader multiline experience from his previous role,” said Mr. Hottinger. “He is ideally positioned to lead the EMEA LatAm Casualty team.”

AXIS Re Global Product Leads

AXIS Re also announced the promotions of Allison Janisch to Global Head of Casualty, Reinsurance Product Lead and Rich Phillips to Global A&H Product Lead. These newly-created positions within the Reinsurance Products Division, led by Chief Underwriting Officer Katie Partington Howarth, are designed to enhance coordination of these lines of business across the reinsurance segment and will work in close partnership with existing business units.

In her new full-time role, Ms. Janisch is responsible for informing the global underwriting approach for all lines of casualty business, encouraging consistency and coordination across AXIS Re. She has more than 28 years of casualty experience and most recently served as AXIS Re Head of EMEA LatAm Casualty, a role she started in 2011. Prior to joining AXIS, Ms. Janisch was the Head of Global Casualty for Paris Re and AXARe. Ms. Janisch continues to be based in Zurich and now reports to Ms. Partington Howarth.

Mr. Phillips has been appointed Global Head of A&H Product in addition to his role as Head of US Reinsurance, AXIS A&H. In his new global product lead role, Mr. Phillips will work with Ms. Partington Howarth to drive underwriting consistency globally for the A&H Reinsurance business. Prior to joining AXIS, Mr. Phillips was the President of the North America Accident & Health Reinsurance division of Munich Re and has a combined total of over 34 years of experience in the (re)insurance industry. Mr. Phillips continues to be based in Princeton, New Jersey and reports to Jason Busti, President of AXIS Re's North America Division.

“These newly-established roles are an enhancement of AXIS Re’s capabilities, further strengthen AXIS Re’s global product leadership in the areas of Casualty and A&H, and speak to the career opportunities available within AXIS Re. They, along with the recent appointments of Ann Haugh as Head of Global Property and Jon Gray as Head of Specialties, build on AXIS Re’s recent drive to strengthen global product leadership,” said Ms. Partington Howarth. “Both Allison and Rich bring the technical acumen, market intelligence, and leadership experience needed to drive a responsive, intelligent and profitable portfolio.”

The appointments were effective July 1.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.2 billion at March 31, 2021 and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

