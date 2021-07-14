Cedar Fair to Announce 2021 Second Quarter Results on August 4; Earnings Call and Webcast Start at 10 AM EDT

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, said today it will issue its 2021 second quarter financial results in the pre-market hours of Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Later that morning, Cedar Fair management will host a conference call with the investment community, starting at 10 a.m. EDT, to provide additional detail regarding the 2021 second quarter and discuss the Company’s business outlook. Participants on the call will include Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard Zimmerman, Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Witherow and Corporate Director of Investor Relations Michael Russell.