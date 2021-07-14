JATT Acquisition Corp Prices $120 Million Initial Public Offering

checkAd

JATT Acquisition Corp (the “Company”), a newly organized blank check company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share. The units are expected to trade on The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “JATT U” beginning July 14, 2021. JATT Acquisition Corp expects the initial public offering to close on July 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on the NYSE under the symbols “JATT” and “JATT WS,” respectively.

JATT Acquisition Corp is led by Chairman and CEO Someit Sidhu. The Company is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue its initial business combination with any business or industry, it intends to focus its search primarily in the life sciences sector.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is the sole book-running manager for the IPO. JATT Acquisition Corp has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 1.8 million additional units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 13, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 1-800-248-8863, prospectus@raymondjames.com, or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the IPO and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

