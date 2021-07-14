checkAd

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Acquires Its First Recreational Marijuana Dispensary In Trinidad Colorado

Autor: Accesswire
14.07.2021, 13:40  |  46   |   |   

Completes Its Vertical Marketing Chain - From Seed To Cultivation To Wholesale And Now Direct To Consumer Retail OperationsCompany Is Entering The U.S. Legal Recreational Cannabis Market Which Is Expected To Reach $42 Billion By 2026FARMINGTON, AR / …

Completes Its Vertical Marketing Chain - From Seed To Cultivation To Wholesale And Now Direct To Consumer Retail Operations

Company Is Entering The U.S. Legal Recreational Cannabis Market Which Is Expected To Reach $42 Billion By 2026

FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, today announced that it has acquired its first recreational marijuana dispensary. The acquisition completes the Company's vertical cultivation & marketing chain of operations.

Foto: Accesswire

The Company already owned cultivation sites and has recently entered into a pre-order agreement to deliver of its proprietary strain of certified cannabis seeds to a chain of 10 third party dispensaries in Colorado. Now the Company will be going Direct To Consumer (DTC) via it first wholly owned retail dispensary, to sell its proprietary brands.

Tom Smith, the Company's CEO & Founder, said: "This is an exciting move forward to roll out our "hub and spoke" plan in Colorado. Having our genetic seed operation kicking off and our first dispensary under contract with two more dispensaries, one medical the other recreational in que along with two additional cultivation operations, we are executing our plan on schedule.

This acquisition is only our first of more to come as we plan to continue to increase our share of the U.S. legal recreational cannabis market which is expected to reach $42 billion by 2026.[1] Industry reports show that the number of cannabis consumers is… expected to grow in the United States so that by 2025 the country is projected to have close to 50 million cannabis consumers… and we will take all steps to maximize our ability to reach those consumers."

He continued: "The acquisition of the dispensary in Trinidad, Colorado, requires us to submit the change of ownership applications to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division for the Trinidad CO dispensary, which we have targeted to do by the end of July. We are looking forward to sharing the details of the purchase after the state confirms the change of ownership."

Seite 1 von 3
SPO Networks Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Acquires Its First Recreational Marijuana Dispensary In Trinidad Colorado Completes Its Vertical Marketing Chain - From Seed To Cultivation To Wholesale And Now Direct To Consumer Retail OperationsCompany Is Entering The U.S. Legal Recreational Cannabis Market Which Is Expected To Reach $42 Billion By 2026FARMINGTON, AR / …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Noted As A Key Stock to Watch in the Solar Space
Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and ...
Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and ...
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September ...
Winter Drill Program Returns Highest Gold Values Reported to Date on Fisher Gold Project, ...
Delta Resources Acquires Additional Claims in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Contiguous to the Delta-1 ...
BLGI Inc. Launches "Ki Market Watch" a Real-Time Market Data, Trading and Asset Management Platform ...
ReShape Lifesciences(TM) Launches Online Consumer Marketplace Offering Products Supporting Four Key ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
American Battery Metals Corporation to Participate at Alliance Global Partners’ Metals & Mining ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.06.21SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Receives Pre-Orders From Ten Dispensaries For Company’s Proprietary Strain Of Cannabis Seeds; First Delivery Scheduled On August 1, 2021 - Revenues To Follow
Accesswire | Analysen
21.06.21SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC:SPOI) Resumes Trading On OTC:PINK
Accesswire | Analysen