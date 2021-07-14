Resonate Blends Selects MARS as Statewide Distribution Partner for Koan Cordials

MARS is the leading logistics and sales partner for cannabis beverages and top cannabis brands in California. MARS was built to support the massive growth in the cannabis industry and bring efficiency and consistency to it. With a focus on beverages, MARS is the only distributor equipped to support the movement, storage, and sales of beverages in California. With hubs in Costa Mesa, Sacramento, Nevada and three more hubs under way, MARS delivers orders to retailers in 72 hours or less.

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company (“Resonate” or “the Company”), has contracted with MARS Distribution to provide logistics and statewide distribution for Resonate’s Koan Cordials, its product line of unique experience blends currently available in California.

“We are very pleased to partner with MARS to complete our sales and distribution pipeline,” said Geoff Selzer, CEO of Resonate. “MARS has the ability to distribute our unique patent-pending Cordials, as well as all the products we have identified in our future roadmap, while offering competitive pricing. Their track record within the industry and core focus on value-added cannabis brands gives us confidence that they can effectively support our growth whether through internal product development or acquisition. The MARS team is professional, flexible, and passionate about quality, compliance and communication, and we look forward to working together as we scale our business.”

Effective statewide delivery is a critical focus for Resonate, given the strong product demand throughout the state for its Koan Cordials. The patent-pending Cordials combine THC (psychoactive), CBD (non-psychoactive) with botanical terpenes to deliver an all-natural, plant-derived, single-dosed experience that can be enjoyed straight out of the bottle or poured into any beverage. Cordials offer benefits of both tinctures and beverages to deliver consistent and precise experiences, each and every time.

“Resonate Blends is a perfect fit to our distribution ecosystem of brands and we are excited for the opportunity to help Resonate launch and scale in California,” said Daniel Abrahami, Co-founder of MARS. “A key component of our strategy is around supporting brands that are focused on bringing superior products to market, and Resonate serves as a prime example. We are proud to partner with the Resonate management team and have confidence they will continue to develop cutting-edge products that delight consumers in California.”

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Resonate Blends is a Calabasas, CA-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System—a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers’ relationship with Cannabis through its products. www.resonateblends.com

MARS Distro

Located in Costa Mesa, CA, MARS operates out of three facilities between California and Nevada. As the only licensed cannabis beverage distributor, they focus on adding value to the category by enabling brands with the infrastructure to thrive and prosper. You can visit MARS Distro at www.gowithmars.com

Safe Harbor Provision:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding: guidance relating to net income; anticipated customer onboardings; and expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

