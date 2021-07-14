LexaGene Retains Wolf Greenfield Intellectual Property Law Firm

Dr. Jack Regan , LexaGene’s CEO and Founder, stated, “As LexaGene continues to grow, it’s important to not only protect but nurture and grow the intellectual property assets of the Company. I’m very pleased to have the nationally recognized expertise of Wolf Greenfield on board for all of our strategic IP and licensing needs moving forward.”

BEVERLY, Mass., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc. , ( OTCQB: LXXGF ; TSX-V: LXG ) (the “ Company ”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops a fully automated rapid pathogen detection system, today announced its strategic relationship with Wolf Greenfield , an intellectual property (IP) law firm, specializing in patents, licensing and royalty transactions, post-grant proceedings, and trademark and copyrights.

“The addition of Wolf Greenfield to our team will be important as we continue expand our patent portfolio,” continued Dr. Regan. “And combining the strengths of Wolf Greenfield for IP law and licensing, along with Latham & Watkins for securities law, gives us the capabilities of two of the most respected law firms in the U.S. in their respective fields, as we continue to execute on our growth objectives.”

Adding Wolf Greenfield to its representation portfolio strengthens LexaGene’s positioning towards possibly listing its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company also announced that Dr. Regan will be speaking at the “Access to Giving” investor conference on Thursday, July 15. Access to Giving is a first-of-its-kind, virtual investor conference, where companies from microcap up to mega-cap will have the opportunity to present their company’s vision and participate in meetings with qualified investors, all to benefit a range of charities. To register or to learn more visit, https://www.accesstogiving.com/. To listen to LexaGene’s presentation register here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2744/41999. The audio recording will be posted to the LexaGene website, at a later date.

About Wolf Greenfield

For nearly a century, Wolf Greenfield has helped its clients protect their most valuable intellectual property. With over 150 legal professionals based in Boston and New York, the firm offers a full range of IP services, including patent prosecution and litigation; post-grant proceedings, including IPRs; opinions and strategic counseling; licensing; intellectual property audits and due diligence; trademark and copyright prosecution and litigation; and other issues related to the commercialization of intellectual property.