Wells Fargo Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates by 44%

Autor: PLX AI
14.07.2021, 13:49  |  61   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Wells Fargo Q2 net income USD 6,000 million vs. estimate USD 4,050 million.Q2 EPS USD 1.38 vs. estimate USD 0.96Wells Fargo benefited from the continued economic recovery, strong markets that helped drive gains in our affiliated venture …

  • (PLX AI) – Wells Fargo Q2 net income USD 6,000 million vs. estimate USD 4,050 million.
  • Q2 EPS USD 1.38 vs. estimate USD 0.96
  • Wells Fargo benefited from the continued economic recovery, strong markets that helped drive gains in our affiliated venture capital businesses, and our progress on improving efficiency, but the headwinds of low interest rates and tepid loan demand remained, CEO says
  • Credit quality continued to be exceptionally strong
  • Results included a $1.6 billion pre-tax reduction in the allowance for credit losses, and charge-offs continued to decline
