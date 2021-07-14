checkAd

The Lohmann Brightlands Startup Challenge For the first time, Lohmann focuses on young startups with support of Brightlands Chemelot Campus

The collaboration between the two innovative companies is launched - young entrepreneurs can apply now

NEUWIED, Germany and SITTARD-GELEEN, Netherlands, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG is also focusing on startups. For this purpose, the Neuwied-based medium-sized family business was able to gain an experienced partner in Brightlands Chemelot Campus, a chemistry & materials innovation campus based in Sittard-Geleen, the Netherlands. The Dutch bring years of experience with successful support of chemistry and materials. Because this also includes the development of innovative circular materials, the cooperation is also an excellent thematic fit. As an intimate industry expert, Lohmann is in a position to provide young companies with specialist business expertise. Startups now have the opportunity to apply for the Lohmann Brightlands Startup Challenge.

The Lohmann Brigthlands Startup Challenge. Lohmann Team from left to right: Dr. Evert Smit (Director of Scouting, Lohmann), Tom Schümchen (Innovation Manager, Lohmann), Rajitha Ravithas (R & D, Lohmann) and the Brightlands Team Mary McCarthy, (Partner, Brightlands Venture Partners), Wout Ludema (Manager Research Facilities, Brightlands Chemelot Campus) and Ron Lambi (Business Development Manager, Chemelot Innovation and Learning Labs (CHILL))

Cooperation with startups represents a new chapter for Lohmann. The world player in the field of high-end industrial bonding solutions is open to new technology from various directions, making use of its great capacity for innovation. And the timing is well-chosen, because climate change and growing environmental awareness demand a rethink from many industries and its technologies. Innovations in materials and chemistry in particular are currently booming, and with them are the corresponding startups. And it is precisely these young entrepreneurs that the joint offer from Lohmann and Brightlands is aimed at. The name of the joint initiative: the Lohmann-Brightlands Startup Challenge. "We already established contact with the Dutch at the end of 2020," says Evert Smit, Director Scouting, and responsible for managing the project at the side of Lohmann. "Now the project is entering the hot phase, so to speak, namely inviting the candidates, followed by discussions and the selection."

Free funding program for startups from the chemical and materials industries. 
 Startups have been able to apply for the Lohmann Brightlands Startup Challenge since June 4, 2021. In this challenge, which is initially limited to one year, Bonding Engineers from Lohmann and experienced chemical business developers from Brightlands Chemelot Campus provide their combined expertise to give up-and-coming entrepreneurs the best possible startup assistance. Candidates can apply to participate until the end of 2021 on the specially created landing page (https://www.brightlands.com/brightlands-chemelot-campus/lohmann-brightlands-startup-challenge ).

