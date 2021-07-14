

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.07.2021 / 13:55

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Lukas Last name(s): Burkhardt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Gerresheimer AG

b) LEI

5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 90.5000 EUR 17828.50 EUR 90.5500 EUR 10503.80 EUR 90.6000 EUR 28176.60 EUR 90.6500 EUR 24022.25 EUR 90.7000 EUR 19047.00 EUR 90.7500 EUR 61619.25 EUR 90.8000 EUR 15436.00 EUR 90.8500 EUR 4724.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 90.6788 EUR 181357.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt MIC: XFRA

