Bright Machines Continues to Invest in U.S. Tech Ecosystem with New Offices in San Francisco and Austin

Today, Bright Machines , an industry leader in intelligent, software-defined manufacturing, announced plans to open a new San Francisco, CA corporate headquarters and a new regional office and lab based in Austin, Texas. The new locations signal a continued commitment by the company to contribute to two of the country’s most important tech ecosystems as the nation begins to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bright Machines has held a presence in San Francisco since the company’s founding in 2018, shifting to a remote-first workplace in 2020 following state orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To aid in a much-needed boost to the local economy, the new larger location will take over as the company’s global corporate headquarters.

The new office will support a Bay Area based team including its executive leadership, key general and administrative functions, and product development. In addition, the new space will host a dedicated lab to support continued research & development for the company’s intelligent automation platform, giving the company room to further cultivate its team and products as it enters its next phase of growth.

“In 2018 we established San Francisco as our global headquarters, and today believe we have a responsibility to do our part to promote the city’s tech ecosystem by growing our local presence and building our team with the exceptional talent this city has to offer,” said Fiorella Dettorre, Chief Human Resources Officer at Bright Machines.

The new San Francisco HQ – located at 132 Hawthorne Street in the city’s SOMA district – will open its doors in August 2021.

Expanding Footprint in the Growing Austin Ecosystem

Bright Machines has also announced it has signed a lease for its first North American success center and robotics lab. The Austin location will provide ample space for live demonstration lines and local design and production for their U.S. based customers. In addition, it will house teams dedicated to advanced product development, field operations, and go-to-market functions. Opening in 2022, the location will allow the company to tap into the city’s large and diverse talent pool while supporting its rapidly emerging status as one of the country’s leading technology hubs.