Wells Fargo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has released its second quarter 2021 financial results. The financial results are available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings ... and on a Form 8-K filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 14, 2021, and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Conference call
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
The company will host a live conference call on Wednesday, July 14, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. You may listen to the call by dialing 866-872-5161 (U.S. and Canada) or 440-424-4922 (international). The call will also be available online at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pf4czrj6.
A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 3 p.m. Eastern Time on July 14 through Wednesday, July 28. Please dial 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) and enter Conference ID: 4381268. The replay will also be available online at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pf4czrj6.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.
Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.
News Release Category: WF-CF
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005540/en/Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: Scheinkonten-Skandal bei Wells Fargo deutlich größer als angenommen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare