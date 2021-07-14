Wells Fargo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has released its second quarter 2021 financial results. The financial results are available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings ... and on a Form 8-K filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 14, 2021, and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

The company will host a live conference call on Wednesday, July 14, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. You may listen to the call by dialing 866-872-5161 (U.S. and Canada) or 440-424-4922 (international). The call will also be available online at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pf4czrj6.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 3 p.m. Eastern Time on July 14 through Wednesday, July 28. Please dial 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) and enter Conference ID: 4381268. The replay will also be available online at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pf4czrj6.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-CF

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005540/en/