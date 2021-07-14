Inovalon Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

BOWIE, Md., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that it will hold a conference call for investors on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call, management will review highlights from the Company’s second quarter 2021 financial results, which will be announced via press release after the close of market trading.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing (855) 783-2604, conference ID 4583925; international callers should dial (631) 485-4882 using the same ID. The call will be available for replay on Inovalon’s website at www.inovalon.com.