checkAd

Entasis Therapeutics Expands Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Anna Diaz Triola as Chief Commercial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

– Significant commercial strategy and product launch experience –
– ATTACK Phase 3 top-line data readout remains on-track for 2H 2021 –

WALTHAM, Mass., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, announced today the appointment of Anna Diaz Triola as Chief Commercial Officer, effective July 19th 2021. Ms. Triola will be responsible for global commercial strategy, including U.S. sales and marketing operations.

“With the ATTACK Phase 3 registration clinical trial nearing completion, we are now engaged in preparing for commercialization of our first product, ahead of top-line results from sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) in patients with confirmed carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections,” said Manos Perros, President and Chief Executive Officer of Entasis. “Anna brings a distinctive set of commercial and leadership skills to Entasis, and a track record of commercializing products across multiple therapeutic areas, including antibacterials. We look forward to working with Anna as we prepare to add commercialization capabilities to our R&D platform and become a fully-integrated anti-infective company.”

Ms. Triola brings over 20 years of experience in the launch and commercialization of products across multiple therapeutic areas and diverse settings of care, including the hospital and community. She previously served as the Vice President, Marketing at Summit Therapeutics where she was instrumental in developing the commercial strategy for the company’s first product against C. difficile infections. Prior to joining Summit, Ms. Triola held commercial leadership roles at Flexion Therapeutics, Chiasma, Cubist, and Biogen. Ms. Triola holds an M.B.A from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from Wellesley College.

“I am excited to be joining Entasis to lead the global commercial strategy, beginning with product candidates SUL-DUR and zoliflodacin, which both address CDC-defined “urgent” bacterial threats,” said Ms. Triola. “Bringing these products to patients around the world has the potential to make a significant impact on many lives. I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of the Company and its efforts to tackle the challenges of antimicrobial resistance.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Entasis Therapeutics Expands Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Anna Diaz Triola as Chief Commercial Officer – Significant commercial strategy and product launch experience –– ATTACK Phase 3 top-line data readout remains on-track for 2H 2021 – WALTHAM, Mass., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Herman Miller and Knoll Shareholders Approve Merger-Related Proposals
Basilea gibt Vertriebsvereinbarung mit JSC Lancet für Antibiotikum Zevtera (Ceftobiprol) für ...
Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board