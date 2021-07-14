Entasis Therapeutics Expands Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Anna Diaz Triola as Chief Commercial Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, announced today the appointment of Anna Diaz Triola as Chief Commercial Officer, effective July 19 th 2021. Ms. Triola will be responsible for global commercial strategy, including U.S. sales and marketing operations.

“With the ATTACK Phase 3 registration clinical trial nearing completion, we are now engaged in preparing for commercialization of our first product, ahead of top-line results from sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) in patients with confirmed carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections,” said Manos Perros, President and Chief Executive Officer of Entasis. “Anna brings a distinctive set of commercial and leadership skills to Entasis, and a track record of commercializing products across multiple therapeutic areas, including antibacterials. We look forward to working with Anna as we prepare to add commercialization capabilities to our R&D platform and become a fully-integrated anti-infective company.”

Ms. Triola brings over 20 years of experience in the launch and commercialization of products across multiple therapeutic areas and diverse settings of care, including the hospital and community. She previously served as the Vice President, Marketing at Summit Therapeutics where she was instrumental in developing the commercial strategy for the company’s first product against C. difficile infections. Prior to joining Summit, Ms. Triola held commercial leadership roles at Flexion Therapeutics, Chiasma, Cubist, and Biogen. Ms. Triola holds an M.B.A from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from Wellesley College.

“I am excited to be joining Entasis to lead the global commercial strategy, beginning with product candidates SUL-DUR and zoliflodacin, which both address CDC-defined “urgent” bacterial threats,” said Ms. Triola. “Bringing these products to patients around the world has the potential to make a significant impact on many lives. I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of the Company and its efforts to tackle the challenges of antimicrobial resistance.”