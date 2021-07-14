checkAd

Prosegur Security Joins Blue Lightning Initiative to Help Prevent Human Trafficking

Autor: Accesswire
14.07.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Prosegur Security, a global security leader, has become the first security company to join the Blue Lightning Initiative, a joint program of the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of …

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Prosegur Security, a global security leader, has become the first security company to join the Blue Lightning Initiative, a joint program of the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to help identify and prevent human trafficking. As a part of the program, Prosegur employees who work in aviation and retail security will be trained on how to spot potential human traffickers and victims, as well as the procedures for safely and quickly reporting such instances to relevant authorities.

Foto: Accesswire

Members of the Prosegur Security team

"Human trafficking continues to be a persistent scourge of our times, with an estimated 24.9 million victims worldwide," said Larry Parrotte, the CEO of Prosegur Security USA. "Because protecting others is our core value, we decided to wholeheartedly embrace the mission of the Blue Lightning Initiative. Our security agents interact with travelers and shoppers every day and are uniquely positioned to spot and do something about suspected trafficking attempts. If we are able to help even one victim, we will consider the program a resounding success."

"Prosegur Security USA has over 5,000 employees and is currently present at 16 U.S. airports as well as numerous retail stores and other commercial locations," said Thomas Pelletier, Prosegur's project leader for the Blue Lightning Initiative. "We are proud to be a part of this initiative and look forward to working with our friends and partners in law enforcement as well as transportation and retail industries on stopping human traffickers in their tracks."

"DHS is proud to partner with Prosegur Security USA to continue the fight towards ending human trafficking. Through this partnership, the Blue Lightning Initiative will add its first security company to a growing community of over 70 partners working to recognize and report human trafficking across the U.S. transportation system," said Karinda L. Washington, DHS Executive Director, Social Impact and Campaigns.

"We inspect every person entering the United States, which places U.S. Customs and Border Protection in a unique position to combat human trafficking," said Diane J Sabatino, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations. "We are grateful Prosegur Security USA has joined this important initiative as it truly takes all of us to spot potential victims."

"The U.S. Department of Transportation is proud to work with our partners across government and the aviation sector on critical counter-trafficking efforts. When frontline aviation employees are trained to recognize and report suspected instances of human trafficking, actionable tips are reported to law enforcement to help stop the crime. This BLI partnership highlights the commitment of the security industry in joining airlines, airports, and industry associations across the country to take a stand against human trafficking," said Julie Abraham, Director, Office of International Transportation and Trade, Office of the Secretary, USDOT.

In addition to Prosegur, the Blue Lightning Initiative is supported by 30 airlines, 30 U.S. airports, industry associations, and a university, all of whom follow the same training and reporting protocols defined by the Department of Transportation and the Department of Homeland Security. To learn more about joining BLI, reach out to bluecampaign@hq.dhs.gov and trafficking@dot.gov.

Media Contact:
Bané Obrenovich
Director of Marketing
bane.obrenovich@prosegur.com

SOURCE: Prosegur Security



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655427/Prosegur-Security-Joins-Blue-Lightni ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prosegur Security Joins Blue Lightning Initiative to Help Prevent Human Trafficking HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Prosegur Security, a global security leader, has become the first security company to join the Blue Lightning Initiative, a joint program of the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and ...
Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and ...
Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a ...
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September ...
Delta Resources Acquires Additional Claims in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Contiguous to the Delta-1 ...
BLGI Inc. Launches "Ki Market Watch" a Real-Time Market Data, Trading and Asset Management Platform ...
First Drill Hole at St Anthony Gold Mine Reports Near Surface 11.9 grams per tonne over 8.4 metres
PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
E2Gold Announces Increase in Private Placement from $4 Million to $5.2 Million
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...