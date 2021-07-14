checkAd

Snowline Gold Initial Drill Program Intersects Near Surface Mineralized Structure at Its Einarson Gold Project and Advances Exploration at Rogue

All 9 holes drilled on Einarson's Jupiter Zone to date have intersected a near-surface pyrite and arsenopyrite-bearing structural zone over 230 metres of strike lengthMineralized interval widths range from 0.2 metres to 21.7 metres in drill core, …

  • All 9 holes drilled on Einarson's Jupiter Zone to date have intersected a near-surface pyrite and arsenopyrite-bearing structural zone over 230 metres of strike length
  • Mineralized interval widths range from 0.2 metres to 21.7 metres in drill core, true thicknesses currently unknown
  • 1,560 metres of core have been drilled with assay results on select intervals pending

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that Phase I drilling at the Jupiter zone is nearing completion, having achieved its initial objective of discovering a mineralized structural zone thought to be partially responsible for gold-bearing quartz float boulders that grade up to 25.2 g/t Au previously found on the surface. Approximately 1,560 metres of drill core have been recovered from the Callisto target, with all 9 holes drilled to date intersecting a mineralized structure down to depths of 100 metres, and along a 230-metre-long structural trend. This trend, which follows a regional-scale feature, is open for further drill targeting in all directions. Full assay results from these mineralized intervals are expected by early to mid-August.

"The preliminary drilling results from Jupiter are encouraging" said Nikolas Matysek, CEO, and director of Snowline. "Discovering mineralized intervals in multiple holes across hundreds of metres is a sign of the significant potential at Jupiter. We are pleased that Snowline's first drill programme has identified a potential source for the mineralized float found at surface and look forward to complete assay results."

Foto: Accesswire

The ongoing Phase I diamond drill program initiated at the Jupiter zone tested a 3-kilometre long by up to 500-metre-wide area of anomalous gold-in-soil values accompanied by a prominent gold-bearing quartz boulder float train. All nine drill holes have intersected a shallow north-easterly-dipping structural zone. (Figure 1). This zone comprises localized fault gauge and quartz, deformation and brecciation of sedimentary strata, and clay alteration of surrounding sedimentary units. The thickness of the mineralized zone in drill core, defined by the extent of arsenopyrite, ranges from 0.2 metres (Hole J-21-001; 50 m downhole) to 21.65 metres (Hole J-21-009; 18.5 m to 40.15 m downhole). True widths are currently unknown, though near 90-degree intersection angles with drill core suggest that true widths represent a substantial portion (75-100%) of widths intersected in drill core.

