Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) Secures 5-Year Service Contract on Butane-Fueled C1000S at AGL Energy's LPG Facility in Australia

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), announced today …

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), announced today that Optimal Group, Capstone's exclusive distributor for Australia, signed a new 5-year Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contract for a Capstone Signature Series C1000S 100% butane-fueled system already installed in Australia.

The Capstone Signature Series C1000S is owned and operated by AGL Energy, one of Australia's largest fully integrated energy company, with a 184-year proud history of innovation and a passionate belief in environmental progress.The Capstone C1000S microturbine-based system operates on 100% butane, which is a byproduct obtained during the processing of more valuable gases, which makes this one of the first applications of its type, offering more global expansion potential.

Commissioned in June 2020 at the remote Wallumbilla LPG facility located five hours outside of Brisbane, the system operates in grid connect mode supporting the plant's power requirements of 200kW and exporting approximately 800kW of excess power onto the local electric utility grid. According to Optimal Group's calculations, this installation will return a savings of approximately $800,000 AUD ($600,000 USD) annually compared with the previous mid-1980s reciprocating internal combustion engines.

The Capstone Green Energy FPP is designed to provide five years of comprehensive maintenance, giving the end-use customer financial peace of mind, and protecting the installation from potentially costly unscheduled maintenance. In addition, the program shields end-use customers from future cost increases associated with replacement spare parts, import tariffs and commodity pricing in a supply-strained world.

"For this industry, the installation signals a progressive approach with significantly reduced emissions, improved environmental footprint and decreased noise pollution," stated Tracy Chidbachian, Capstone Green Energy Director of Customer Service. "Meeting the customer's operational needs for a secure and stable power supply in a remote location, and doing so in an environmentally responsible manner, while providing the customer financial savings is key to what Capstone Green Energy brings to the evolving energy market."

