Econic Crop Solutions Next Harvest Underway

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Econic Crop Solutions Inc, a Division of ZA Group Inc. (OTC PINK:ZAAG) is excited to report that a new round of harvesting is starting this week on its continually expanding network of cannabis grow pods throughout First Nations communities in western Canada. The management team at Econic also reports that the selection of some of the best cannabis cultivars for the grow pods has triggered a significant and ongoing demand for the high value products. Therefore the company is also pleased to report that all of the harvested products will be sold through various First Nations dispensaries in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Wade Eno, CEO of Econic further added, "The production performance within each of our grow pods has been exceptional. Our unique physical design and proprietary operational practices have contributed to tremendous growth and yield stability within each pod. We have been able to avoid some of the crop production pitfalls that others have experienced in the industry over the past several years. The timing and yield of our harvests are becoming entirely predictable and so we are now trying new refinements to attain even greater heights moving forward."