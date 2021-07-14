Searchlight Resources Acquires Additional Rare Earth Claims by Staking

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCLT)(OTC PINK:CNYCF)(FRA:2CC2) has completed staking on three rare earth projects in Northern Saskatchewan, including the expansion of …

Expand Kulyk Lake Claims from 61.1 sq km to 105.4 sq km.

Acquire 19.1 sq km to cover Miller Lake geochemical target.

Expand Bear Lake Claims from 12.6 sq km to 21.8 sq km.

"With the completion of staking, Searchlight is now preparing for airborne geophysics and a site visit to Kulyk Lake", stated Stephen Wallace, CEO. "This will be followed by the preparation of a 43-101 technical report on this project."

Kulyk Lake

The Kulyk Lake claim block has been expanded from 61.1 sq km to 105.4 sq km, merging previously isolated claims into a 35 km long contiguous claim block. This block covers 21 Rare Earth Showings including the Kulyk Lake trenching, which yielded results of 45.1% TREO and 10.08% CREO over 0.6 metres, and 24.44% TREO and 5.49% CREO over 0.7 metres. (Note: TREO = Total Rare Earth Oxides and CREO = Critical Rare Earth Oxides which is the sum of Pr 6 O 11 + Nd 2 O 3 + Tb 4 O 7 + Dy 2 O 3 .)

Miller Lake

The Miller Lake project covers a total area of 19.1 sq km of newly staked claims, based on a lake sediment sample collected as part of the Geological Survey of Canada's National Geochemical Reconnaissance (NGR) lake sediment-sampling program. Assays for the Miller Lake sample yielded 2,792 ppm Total Rare Earth Elements (TREE), 221 ppm Uranium, and 169 ppm Thorium. This is the second highest TREE value amongst 35,842 NGR analyses for which TREE data are available for all of Canada.

Bear Lake

During recent staking, the Bear Lake claim block was expanded from 12.6 sq km to 21.8 sq km to cover additional rare earth showings. The claims now include a total of 6 REE showings. The Bear Lake claims are located within 30 kilometers of the Hoidas Lake Rare Earth deposit, and 25 km of the Appia Energy Alces Lake Rare Earth project. Previous work by the Saskatchewan Geological Survey located outcrops with samples that assayed up to 19.94 % TREO and 3.53 % CREO. The claims also include significant NGR lake sediment samples, including one sample of 2,372 ppm TREE. This is the sixth highest TREE value amongst 35,842 analyses for which REE data are available for all of Canada.