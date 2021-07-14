EV Biologics Announces NFT Dividend

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, OTC PINK:YECO, today announced that it will distribute a dividend of one (1) Non-Fungible Token (NFT) for every 100 shares of YECO common stock held on the record date. Shareholders …

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, OTC PINK:YECO, today announced that it will distribute a dividend of one (1) Non-Fungible Token (NFT) for every 100 shares of YECO common stock held on the record date. Shareholders possessing less than 100 shares will not be eligible for this special dividend.

CEO Daniel Mckinney said, 'This is the first time a public company has distributed such a NFT digital asset as a dividend. This is history in the making. We are very pleased to be able to reward our loyal shareholders for their ongoing commitment to development of regenerative cell and EV-based therapeutic technologies with this valuable NFT dividend worth $300 each.'

EV Biologics has acquired the complete limited series of seventy-two thousand two hundred and fifty-three (72,253) NFTs from MS Token LLC, for $300 USD per NFT, for a total of $21,675,900 covered by a convertible note from YECO secured by stock.

What is a Non-Fungible Token?

A NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects or media such as art, music, in-game items and videos. They are bought and sold online, frequently using cryptocurrency , and they are often encoded using the same type of block-chain software/cryptographic algorithms such as ERC-721. Developed in 2014, NFTs are becoming an increasingly popular way to buy and sell digital artwork. A staggering US$2 billion+ was spent on NFTs in Q1 2021.

Similarly unique to artistic and musical compositions, NFTs are also generally one of a kind, or produced in very limited runs, and have unique identifying codes. 'Essentially, NFTs create digital scarcity,' says Arry Yu, chair of the Washington Technology Industry Association Cascadia Blockchain Council and managing director of Yellow Umbrella Ventures. This stands in stark contrast to most digital creations, which are potentially infinite in supply. Limited production and encryption of these distinctive digital creations confers increased value of an NFT asset that is in demand.

Unlike early NFTs that were frequently digital creations that already existed in some form elsewhere (eg. iconic video clips from professional sports, securitized versions of digital art already floating around on Instagram), NFTs like those produced by MS Token are original compositions with their own intrinsic artistic merit. One well-known example of such an original NFT is 'EVERYDAYS: The First 5000 Days,' a composite of 5,000 daily drawings created by famous digital artist Mike Winklemann, better known as 'Beeple' - sold at Christie's for a record-breaking $69.3 million . - Forbes Advisor