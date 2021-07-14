SFW Capital Partners Completes Majority Investment in Global Search Intelligence Leader Captify

RYE, N.Y., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SFW Capital Partners, LP ("SFW") today announced that it has completed a majority investment in Captify Technologies Ltd. ("Captify"), a "privacy-first" search technology leader. Captify's Cookieless Search Intelligence builds dynamic audiences and delivers real-time consumer insights from 40 billion-plus monthly search events that global brands and advertising agencies use to power their programmatic media and marketing strategies. Existing investors, including management, will be reinvesting a portion of their proceeds into the company. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in London, Captify is the only privacy-centric, first-party, search data ecosystem. Without reliance on third-party cookies, Captify is the largest independent processor of search data outside of Google. It was built on the foundation of the "open web" through direct integrations with the world's leading publishers and e-commerce providers. Captify's Search Intelligence Platform leverages a proprietary semantic engine that collects and connects search data and contextual signals over time and has been honed over the past decade, offering insights that are higher in intent and more granular than other platforms.

Far ahead of industry changes, the latest evolution of Captify's platform includes a unique cookieless, search-powered offering that allows advertisers to seamlessly transition to a consumer privacy-focused, cookieless future. Captify's unique search intent-based platform has made it a trusted partner for all six major media agency holding groups and an integral component of the digital marketing strategies of more than 800 leading brands, including Fortune 500 companies such as Disney, Unilever, eBay, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, Nestle, GSK, Uber, Mars, P&G, Sony and Toyota.

"We are very excited to partner with Captify co-founder and CEO Dominic Joseph and his team in supporting the growth of the most powerful search intent data-driven marketing solution serving the open web," said Omair Sarwar, Partner at SFW. "Captify delivers higher performance than alternative solutions, all while focused on ensuring consumer privacy. The combination of this remarkable value proposition and the recent launch of its self-serve platform underpins a very strong historical annual growth rate that we will look to accelerate going forward."