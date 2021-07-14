checkAd

SFW Capital Partners Completes Majority Investment in Global Search Intelligence Leader Captify

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

As Advertisers Put Privacy First, Company Poised for Further Global Growth with Search Data-Driven Platform

RYE, N.Y., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SFW Capital Partners, LP ("SFW") today announced that it has completed a majority investment in Captify Technologies Ltd. ("Captify"), a "privacy-first" search technology leader. Captify's Cookieless Search Intelligence builds dynamic audiences and delivers real-time consumer insights from 40 billion-plus monthly search events that global brands and advertising agencies use to power their programmatic media and marketing strategies. Existing investors, including management, will be reinvesting a portion of their proceeds into the company. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in London, Captify is the only privacy-centric, first-party, search data ecosystem. Without reliance on third-party cookies, Captify is the largest independent processor of search data outside of Google. It was built on the foundation of the "open web" through direct integrations with the world's leading publishers and e-commerce providers. Captify's Search Intelligence Platform leverages a proprietary semantic engine that collects and connects search data and contextual signals over time and has been honed over the past decade, offering insights that are higher in intent and more granular than other platforms.

Far ahead of industry changes, the latest evolution of Captify's platform includes a unique cookieless, search-powered offering that allows advertisers to seamlessly transition to a consumer privacy-focused, cookieless future. Captify's unique search intent-based platform has made it a trusted partner for all six major media agency holding groups and an integral component of the digital marketing strategies of more than 800 leading brands, including Fortune 500 companies such as Disney, Unilever, eBay, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, Nestle, GSK, Uber, Mars, P&G, Sony and Toyota.

"We are very excited to partner with Captify co-founder and CEO Dominic Joseph and his team in supporting the growth of the most powerful search intent data-driven marketing solution serving the open web," said Omair Sarwar, Partner at SFW. "Captify delivers higher performance than alternative solutions, all while focused on ensuring consumer privacy. The combination of this remarkable value proposition and the recent launch of its self-serve platform underpins a very strong historical annual growth rate that we will look to accelerate going forward."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SFW Capital Partners Completes Majority Investment in Global Search Intelligence Leader Captify As Advertisers Put Privacy First, Company Poised for Further Global Growth with Search Data-Driven Platform RYE, N.Y., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SFW Capital Partners, LP ("SFW") today announced that it has completed a majority investment in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn) ...
Sol-Gel Coating Remains Highly Sought-After for Biomedical Applications: Fact MR
G20 nations have 'room for improvement' on food sustainability, finds Economist Intelligence Unit ...
Rising Demand for Needle-free Vaccines to Drive Innovation in the Respiratory Virus Vaccines ...
Surfactants Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 56.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Rain Carbon Leveraging Innovation Leadership To Create a New Future for Its Industry in a More ...
Lucara Recovers 62 Carat Fancy Pink Diamond "Boitumelo" From the Karowe Mine in Botswana
GSTS Expands OCIANA Port Optimization Consortium
Design Innovations in Pharmaceutical-grade Water Purification Systems for Expanded Applications fuels Pharmaceutical Water Market: TMR Insights
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Glass Bottles Market Sales to total US$4.8 bn by 2031 amid Demand for Alternative Reusable Packaging Bottles: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
How Tent Group Is Redefining Luxury Living And Creating Iconic Communities
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area