DGAP-Adhoc Acquisition of a real estate portfolio with 1,356 units by Coreo AG - MagForce shares as part of the purchase price

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Acquisition of a real estate portfolio with 1,356 units by Coreo AG - MagForce shares as part of the purchase price

14-Jul-2021 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Acquisition of a real estate portfolio with 1,356 units by Coreo AG - MagForce shares as part of the purchase price

Frankfurt am Main, Germany - 14 July 2021- Today, Coreo AG acquired by way of a share deal a real estate portfolio consisting of 1,341 residential and 15 commercial and other units with a rental area of approx. 73,900 m². The company acquired 89.9% of the German limited liability company (GmbH) shares in the portfolio-holding company as part of the transaction. The real estate is distributed across 10 locations in the German states of Berlin, North Rhine-Westphalia, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia.

Coreo AG' s Management Board, which focuses on exceptional real estate situations, considers the portfolio to be unmanaged and assumes that it will be able to sustainably increase the current net annual rent of EUR 3.8 million by means of targeted asset management. Coreo AG will take an active role in initiating and implementing the required measures with immediate effect.

The seller will take over MagForce shares in the amount of 1.45 million held by Coreo on a valuation basis above the current share price level as a down payment and first partial purchase price instalment. The parties agreed not to disclose the total purchase price and the details of the purchase contract.

Closing is expected to take place in 2022.

End of the ad hoc
 

Corporate News
Coreo AG acquires biggest real estate portfolio in the history of the company

  • 1,341 flats, 8 commercial and 7 other units
  • Total rental area approx. 73,900 m²
  • MagForce shares transferred to seller as down payment

Today Coreo AG acquired a real estate portfolio composed of 1,341 residential, 8 commercial and 7 other units. It also includes 41 parking spaces and garages with a total rental area of approx. 73,900 sqm. Structured as a share deal, the company is acquiring from the seller 89.9% of the GmbH shares of the portfolio holding real estate company.

